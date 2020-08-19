SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Given “Buy” Rating at Guggenheim

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Guggenheim currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SDC. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.62.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $917,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,042,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Analyst Recommendations for SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cambrian Minerals Group Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06
Cambrian Minerals Group Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06
Town Centre Securities Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $97.89
Town Centre Securities Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $97.89
SmileDirectClub Given “Buy” Rating at Guggenheim
SmileDirectClub Given “Buy” Rating at Guggenheim
Nkarta Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BofA Securities
Nkarta Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BofA Securities
ALX Oncology Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen
ALX Oncology Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen
ALX Oncology Now Covered by Analysts at BofA Securities
ALX Oncology Now Covered by Analysts at BofA Securities


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report