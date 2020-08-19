SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Given “Buy” Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Guggenheim currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SDC. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.62.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $917,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,042,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

