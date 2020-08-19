Nkarta (NASDAQ:ANNX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BofA Securities

BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:ANNX) in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. Nkarta has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $29.71.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Fun purchased 400,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. Also, Director Muneer A. Satter acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $3,400,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,302,000 shares of company stock worth $22,134,000.

Nkarta Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

