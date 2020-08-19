Nkarta (NASDAQ:ANNX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BofA Securities

BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:ANNX) in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ ANNX opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. Nkarta has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $29.71.
Nkarta Company Profile
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.
