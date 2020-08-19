ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:INZY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:INZY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of INZY stock opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $31.27.

In related news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner acquired 187,500 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii acquired 625,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as in the early stages of development for calciphylaxis.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Analyst Recommendations for ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:INZY)

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cambrian Minerals Group Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06
Cambrian Minerals Group Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06
Town Centre Securities Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $97.89
Town Centre Securities Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $97.89
SmileDirectClub Given “Buy” Rating at Guggenheim
SmileDirectClub Given “Buy” Rating at Guggenheim
Nkarta Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BofA Securities
Nkarta Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BofA Securities
ALX Oncology Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen
ALX Oncology Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen
ALX Oncology Now Covered by Analysts at BofA Securities
ALX Oncology Now Covered by Analysts at BofA Securities


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report