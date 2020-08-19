ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:INZY) Now Covered by Analysts at BofA Securities

BofA Securities began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:INZY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:INZY opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $31.27.

In related news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner purchased 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00.

About ALX Oncology

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as in the early stages of development for calciphylaxis.

