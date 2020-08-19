Pandion Therapeutics Holdco (NASDAQ:NRIX) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco (NASDAQ:NRIX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
NRIX stock opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. Pandion Therapeutics Holdco has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23.
Pandion Therapeutics Holdco Company Profile
