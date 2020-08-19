Pandion Therapeutics Holdco (NASDAQ:NRIX) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco (NASDAQ:NRIX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

NRIX stock opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. Pandion Therapeutics Holdco has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23.

Pandion Therapeutics Holdco Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

