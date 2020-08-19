Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Benchmark cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -527.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.50. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $217.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $905,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,283.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1,122.5% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 129.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

