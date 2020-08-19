First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. First Financial has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $46.93. The firm has a market cap of $489.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average is $35.71.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. First Financial had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $44.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.95 million. Research analysts predict that First Financial will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THFF. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $5,482,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

