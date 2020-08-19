Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Niu Technologies is a provider of smart urban mobility solutions. It designs, manufactures and sells smart e-scooters. The company’s product portfolio consists of N, M and U with multiple models and specifications for consumer, delivery and sharing markets. Niu Technologies is based in Beijing, China. “

NIU has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup downgraded Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Niu Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Niu Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Niu Technologies from $11.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

Niu Technologies stock opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIU. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

