Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

ECPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Encore Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Encore Capital Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.54. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $47.54.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $426.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 14.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 189,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 280.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

