Short Interest in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Drops By 16.9%

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the June 15th total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ ANAT opened at $75.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.74. American National Insurance has a 12-month low of $63.93 and a 12-month high of $126.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, Director E Douglas Mcleod bought 3,000 shares of American National Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.30 per share, with a total value of $225,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in American National Insurance by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in American National Insurance by 1.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in American National Insurance by 142.4% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in American National Insurance by 4.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in American National Insurance by 7.5% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

American National Insurance

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

