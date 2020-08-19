Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s (RYCEY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Get Rolls-Royce Holding PLC alerts:

RYCEY opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $10.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.