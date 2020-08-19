Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Lowered to Sell at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SASDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

OTCMKTS SASDY opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

SAS AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger flight transportation services in the Nordic and international route network. The company also provides air cargo and other aviation services, as well as offers in-flight sales, ground handling services, and technical maintenance services.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Lowered to Sell at Nordea Equity Research
Siemens Healthineers Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group
TMAC Resources’ “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Laurentian
TDK Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research
The Unilever Group’s Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group


