Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SMMNY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.56. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $26.88.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems. Its Advanced Therapies segment produces integrated products, solutions, and services for therapy departments of healthcare providers.

