Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

Aug 19th, 2020

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SMMNY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.56. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $26.88.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems. Its Advanced Therapies segment produces integrated products, solutions, and services for therapy departments of healthcare providers.

