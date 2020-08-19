TMAC Resources’ (TMMFF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Laurentian

Laurentian reissued their hold rating on shares of TMAC Resources (OTCMKTS:TMMFF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TMMFF. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of TMAC Resources in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of TMAC Resources to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, TMAC Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMMFF opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. TMAC Resources has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

