TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $122.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TDK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of TTDKY stock opened at $108.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.68. TDK has a 52 week low of $63.04 and a 52 week high of $117.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.08.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

