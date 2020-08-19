The Unilever Group’s (UNLVF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UNLVF. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of The Unilever Group to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of The Unilever Group to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Unilever Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNLVF opened at $58.48 on Tuesday. The Unilever Group has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $64.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.99.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, and Vaseline brands.

