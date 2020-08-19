Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Upgraded by Mizuho to Buy

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Mizuho upgraded shares of Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of YMDAF stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamada Denki Co, Ltd. engages in the reuse and recycling of used home appliances in Japan. It operates approximately 19 outlet/reuse stores. The company also engages in the house renovation business; provision of daily life support and Yamada net mall services; development and sale of home appliances under the HERB Relax brand; and renovation of existing stores.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cambrian Minerals Group Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06
Cambrian Minerals Group Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06
Town Centre Securities Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $97.89
Town Centre Securities Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $97.89
SmileDirectClub Given “Buy” Rating at Guggenheim
SmileDirectClub Given “Buy” Rating at Guggenheim
Nkarta Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BofA Securities
Nkarta Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BofA Securities
ALX Oncology Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen
ALX Oncology Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen
ALX Oncology Now Covered by Analysts at BofA Securities
ALX Oncology Now Covered by Analysts at BofA Securities


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report