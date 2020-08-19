Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at CIBC

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ACB has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$2.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. AltaCorp Capital boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$2.50 to C$10.40 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Pi Financial set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$6.20 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.06.

Shares of TSE ACB opened at C$13.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.20, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$7.50 and a 1 year high of C$102.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.90.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

