Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$27.75 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.66.

Shares of TSE BEI.UN opened at C$30.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,092.50. Boardwalk REIT has a one year low of C$15.80 and a one year high of C$51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.00.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

