Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at CIBC

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Cervus Equipment from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on Cervus Equipment from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday.

TSE CERV opened at C$8.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.11. Cervus Equipment has a 12-month low of C$4.73 and a 12-month high of C$10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.27.

Cervus Equipment Corporation engages in the sale, after-sale service, and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, and industrial equipment. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The Agricultural segment offers tractors, combine harvesting equipment, tillage, seeding, nutrient management and soil preparation machinery, sprayers, hay and forage equipment, material handling, integrated agricultural systems technology, precision agricultural irrigation equipment and supplies, lawn and garden tractors, compact utility tractors, zero-turn radius and front mowers, and utility vehicles; and associated implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, and other turf applications.

