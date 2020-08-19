Raymond James Trims Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Target Price to C$9.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHE.UN. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.75 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.33.

TSE CHE.UN opened at C$6.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $578.76 million and a PE ratio of -3.43. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$3.26 and a 52-week high of C$11.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.97%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

