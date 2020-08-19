Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EDV. Pi Financial restated a buy rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Endeavour Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.27.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$37.03 on Tuesday. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$15.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion and a PE ratio of -25.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.17.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Henri De Joux sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.18, for a total value of C$846,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,085,429.36. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.50, for a total transaction of C$362,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,079,408.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,229.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

