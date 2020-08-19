Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €37.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020

UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €38.28 ($45.04).

ETR:1COV opened at €39.13 ($46.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09. Covestro has a twelve month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a twelve month high of €48.18 ($56.68). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €33.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Analyst Recommendations for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

