Covestro’s (1COV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on 1COV. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Independent Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covestro currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €38.28 ($45.04).

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €39.13 ($46.04) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. Covestro has a 12 month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 12 month high of €48.18 ($56.68). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.53. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

