The Zweig Total Return Fund (NYSE:ZTR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.71

The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.71 and traded as low as $8.13. The Zweig Total Return Fund shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 101,023 shares trading hands.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.
The Zweig Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ZTR)
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
