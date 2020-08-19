The Zweig Total Return Fund (NYSE:ZTR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.71

The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.71 and traded as low as $8.13. The Zweig Total Return Fund shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 101,023 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Zweig Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The Zweig Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Zweig Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in The Zweig Total Return Fund by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Zweig Total Return Fund by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Zweig Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

