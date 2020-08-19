Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the July 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the second quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the first quarter valued at about $515,000.

ALTY stock opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%.

