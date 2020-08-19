Short Interest in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expands By 167.9%

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 167.9% from the July 30th total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 816,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

ALPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.51. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.30). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 125.54% and a negative net margin of 1,120.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

