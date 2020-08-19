Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Up 27.3% in June

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Air T stock opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. Air T has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air T stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 78,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. FMR LLC owned 2.71% of Air T at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and ground support services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2018, this segment had 79 aircrafts under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

