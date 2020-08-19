Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) Short Interest Update

Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 123.8% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALIM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.20. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.