Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Short Interest Update

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alico by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 51,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alico by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 26,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alico by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Alico by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alico stock opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Alico has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $232.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

