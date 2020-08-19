Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Down 41.4% in July

Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,700 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the July 15th total of 194,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Senmiao Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senmiao Technology stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.25% of Senmiao Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Senmiao Technology stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Senmiao Technology has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.76.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co, Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors.

