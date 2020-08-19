Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) Short Interest Up 70.1% in July

Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,700 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the July 15th total of 109,200 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKER opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. Akers Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $12.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61.

Get Akers Biosciences alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKER. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Akers Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Sabby Management LLC grew its position in Akers Biosciences by 90.4% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Akers Biosciences by 123.9% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akers Biosciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company's marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Akers Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akers Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.