Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020

Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the July 30th total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. Affimed has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $4.91.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 133.60% and a negative net margin of 315.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Affimed from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Laidlaw restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 25.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 12,430.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

