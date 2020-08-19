Short Interest in Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) Grows By 70.1%

Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 185,700 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the July 30th total of 109,200 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AKER opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. Akers Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $12.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Akers Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Akers Biosciences by 123.9% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC raised its position in Akers Biosciences by 90.4% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Akers Biosciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company's marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness.

