Short Interest in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Expands By 116.0%

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 116.0% from the July 15th total of 574,100 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

ALDX opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 14.52 and a quick ratio of 14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $8.05.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ALDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Laidlaw reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 18,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 24,948 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 64,863 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,614,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 29,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley
Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Lowered to Sell at Nordea Equity Research
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Lowered to Sell at Nordea Equity Research
Siemens Healthineers Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group
Siemens Healthineers Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group
TMAC Resources’ “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Laurentian
TMAC Resources’ “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Laurentian
TDK Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research
TDK Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research
The Unilever Group’s Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group
The Unilever Group’s Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report