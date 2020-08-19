Short Interest in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Expands By 116.0%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 116.0% from the July 15th total of 574,100 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

ALDX opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 14.52 and a quick ratio of 14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $8.05.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ALDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Laidlaw reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 18,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 24,948 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 64,863 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,614,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 29,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

