Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Short Interest Up 18.5% in June

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,970,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akebia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

In other news, insider Dell Faulkingham sold 6,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $74,413.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,986.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maxine Gowen sold 4,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $54,073.28. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.64% and a negative net margin of 113.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

