Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Short Interest Up 18.5% in June

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,970,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akebia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.
In other news, insider Dell Faulkingham sold 6,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $74,413.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,986.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maxine Gowen sold 4,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $54,073.28. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of AKBA stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.64% and a negative net margin of 113.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.
Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.