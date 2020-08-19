8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,648 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,996,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882,116 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 551.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,911,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,453 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 985.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 957,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,324,000 after purchasing an additional 869,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,298,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,842,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $121.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.74 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 63.36%. Analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

In related news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $46,972.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,988 shares in the company, valued at $180,972.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $35,756.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,172.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $165,889. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

