Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,066 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 286.5% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

DKS stock opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.45. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $49.80.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

