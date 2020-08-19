Comerica Bank Acquires 1,347 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of NuVasive worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 4,146.1% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,821,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $566,813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589,922 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth about $44,332,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after buying an additional 46,645 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 29.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 433,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after buying an additional 99,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth about $19,269,000.

Get NuVasive alerts:

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.09. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.91. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.92, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.36.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. NuVasive’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on NuVasive from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NuVasive from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.