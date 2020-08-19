Comerica Bank Buys 957 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Kennametal by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,132,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,320 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,582,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,252 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,574,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,557,000 after purchasing an additional 686,785 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,679,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,282,000 after purchasing an additional 546,517 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 1,090.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 481,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 441,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $38.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average is $26.12.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $379.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.03 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $210,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $279,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,343.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,750 shares of company stock worth $512,120. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

