Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,030 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. 48.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $30.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

BEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cfra dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

