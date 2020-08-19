Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,030 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. 48.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $30.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

BEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cfra dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

8×8, Inc. Shares Sold by Comerica Bank
8×8, Inc. Shares Sold by Comerica Bank
Dicks Sporting Goods Inc Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank
Dicks Sporting Goods Inc Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank
Comerica Bank Acquires 1,347 Shares of NuVasive, Inc.
Comerica Bank Acquires 1,347 Shares of NuVasive, Inc.
Comerica Bank Buys 957 Shares of Kennametal Inc.
Comerica Bank Buys 957 Shares of Kennametal Inc.
Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc.
Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc.
Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc.
Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report