Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 4,669.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its position in Silgan by 70.2% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLGN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. On average, analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

