Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,734 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 22,411 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Select Medical worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Select Medical by 77.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,225,000 after acquiring an additional 557,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Select Medical by 59.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,146,000 after acquiring an additional 327,757 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $3,413,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $2,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

In related news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 49,745 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $849,644.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,601,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,361,357.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,745 shares of company stock worth $2,215,245 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Select Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

NYSE:SEM opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $28.61.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 18.57%. On average, analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.