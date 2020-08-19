Comerica Bank Buys 5,358 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth $8,092,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 37,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 148,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 48,680 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BGS opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.31. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.12.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $512.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.57 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

BGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

