Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Korn Ferry worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,858,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 147,922 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,588,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,631,000 after purchasing an additional 112,433 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,326,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,250,000 after purchasing an additional 41,418 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,153,000 after purchasing an additional 174,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,775,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 6,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $165,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,251.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of KFY opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.72. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $440.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

