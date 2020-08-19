Comerica Bank Buys 13,733 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Valley National Bancorp worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,973,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,666,000 after purchasing an additional 529,555 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 69.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,142,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after acquiring an additional 466,862 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 59.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,125,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 421,555 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 120.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 684,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 373,644 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,589,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch bought 6,350 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $60,134.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 45,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $429,378.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 691,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,456,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Shares of NYSE VLY opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.16.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $327.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

