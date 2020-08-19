Comerica Bank Acquires 23,411 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 68.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,653 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,411 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.16% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSII. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 150.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,353,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,670,000 after purchasing an additional 813,837 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 12.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,690,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,729,000 after purchasing an additional 292,215 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter worth $8,071,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 46.4% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 503,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,890,000 after buying an additional 159,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 67.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after buying an additional 157,382 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -41.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $42.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.51 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rhonda J. Robb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.97 per share, with a total value of $31,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 167,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,342,378.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.22 per share, with a total value of $96,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

