Comerica Bank Acquires Shares of 16,144 Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LVGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Livongo Health by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,598,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,652,000 after buying an additional 2,318,002 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Livongo Health by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,745,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,813,000 after buying an additional 265,835 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Livongo Health by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 950,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,113,000 after buying an additional 215,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Livongo Health by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after buying an additional 668,404 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Livongo Health by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,533,000 after buying an additional 328,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LVGO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $36.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

In related news, President Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $395,166.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 229,489 shares in the company, valued at $13,535,261.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 48,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $5,528,153.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,899,919 shares in the company, valued at $216,267,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 263,574 shares of company stock worth $18,536,243. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LVGO stock opened at $136.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 19.51, a current ratio of 19.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion and a PE ratio of -331.72. Livongo Health has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $150.00.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.68 million. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Livongo Health will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

