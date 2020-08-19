Comerica Bank Sells 30,276 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,276 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of L. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,213,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,198,000 after acquiring an additional 990,874 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,344,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,802,000 after acquiring an additional 25,091 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,013,000 after acquiring an additional 44,837 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Loews by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,042,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,316,000 after purchasing an additional 237,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Loews by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,039,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,190,000 after purchasing an additional 181,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE L opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.76. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $56.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average of $37.90.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 9.09%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 25,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.41 per share, for a total transaction of $835,659.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 243,188,419 shares in the company, valued at $7,881,736,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 348,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,428 in the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

