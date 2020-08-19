Comerica Bank Increases Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AutoNation by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in AutoNation by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded AutoNation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

AutoNation stock opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.25. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.59. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 90,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $4,992,320.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,542,932.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 13,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $780,101.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,490.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,022. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

